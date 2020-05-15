All apartments in Belton
Belton, MO
129 Apple Blossom Court
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

129 Apple Blossom Court

129 Apple Blossom Ct · No Longer Available
Location

129 Apple Blossom Ct, Belton, MO 64012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. with a really cute fireplace! The kitchen has white cabinets with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has double vanity sink and a walk in shower attached to it. The master bedroom has a nice sized walk in closet. The base with finished with a wet bar in it. The home has a fenced back yard and a nice deck. The home has a 2 car garage! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Apple Blossom Court have any available units?
129 Apple Blossom Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, MO.
How much is rent in Belton, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Belton Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 Apple Blossom Court have?
Some of 129 Apple Blossom Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Apple Blossom Court currently offering any rent specials?
129 Apple Blossom Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Apple Blossom Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Apple Blossom Court is pet friendly.
Does 129 Apple Blossom Court offer parking?
Yes, 129 Apple Blossom Court offers parking.
Does 129 Apple Blossom Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Apple Blossom Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Apple Blossom Court have a pool?
No, 129 Apple Blossom Court does not have a pool.
Does 129 Apple Blossom Court have accessible units?
No, 129 Apple Blossom Court does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Apple Blossom Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 Apple Blossom Court does not have units with dishwashers.
