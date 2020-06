Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful and spacious 2 story condo with a full partially finished basement in the heart of Arnold. You will fall in love with this condo and complex it has been wonderfully maintained and landscaped. The complex offers an inground pool and clubhouse. In the condo you will find plenty of living space on the main floor with new beautiful vinyl flooring. Out the back patio to the spacious backyard complete with vinyl fencing. This condo also features brand new siding and new roofing and new appliances. Upstairs you will find 2 generous sized bedrooms. Can't forget about the full partially finished basement with plenty of storage!! Schedule your personal tour today!!!!! HOA fee is paid owner, Includes landscaping, trash and sewer.