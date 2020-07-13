All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes

10751 Retreat Ln · (651) 504-3236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10751 Retreat Ln, Woodbury, MN 55125

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit S301 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,621

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit TH01 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,846

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1596 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
smoke-free community
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations. Your life at Regency Hill will be simple and carefree, with the carefully designed apartments, beautifully landscaped grounds, and close proximity to shops, restaurants and I-94.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 flat
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren, Bouvier Tervuren, Bouvier Des Flandres, Belgian Malinois, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dalmation, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Irish Water Spaniel, Komondor, Pit Bull (or variation including or aka American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Presa Canario, Rottweiler. We reserve the right to refuse any dog based on temperament, behavior, or appearance, regardless of breed; Weight limit: 100 lbs (1st floor), 50 lbs (2nd-3rd floor)
Dogs
fee: $200 per dog
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
fee: $100 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $1,621 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
No, Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
