All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 8608 Pinehurst Alcove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
8608 Pinehurst Alcove
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

8608 Pinehurst Alcove

8608 Pinehurst Alcove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8608 Pinehurst Alcove, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db42f160fd ---- Located in Carriage Farms, this three level split home, built in 1989, and has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2000 sq. ft. of living area. The main level has a formal dining room plus an eat-in-kitchen. Upstairs has a formal living room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet plus an additional closet, second bedroom with double closet, one full (walk-through) bath. The bath has a Jacuzzi soaking tub. The lower level has a family room that includes a wood burning fireplace with brick surround, large laundry room with storage cabinets, one additional bedroom with a double closet and a bathroom. Beautiful deck with pergola for privacy just off the dining room. The yard is large and could accommodate a children?s play set. A large garden is waiting to be planted. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, bike riding/walking trails. Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 35 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included: None Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Pinehurst Alcove have any available units?
8608 Pinehurst Alcove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 8608 Pinehurst Alcove have?
Some of 8608 Pinehurst Alcove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 Pinehurst Alcove currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Pinehurst Alcove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Pinehurst Alcove pet-friendly?
Yes, 8608 Pinehurst Alcove is pet friendly.
Does 8608 Pinehurst Alcove offer parking?
Yes, 8608 Pinehurst Alcove offers parking.
Does 8608 Pinehurst Alcove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 Pinehurst Alcove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Pinehurst Alcove have a pool?
No, 8608 Pinehurst Alcove does not have a pool.
Does 8608 Pinehurst Alcove have accessible units?
No, 8608 Pinehurst Alcove does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Pinehurst Alcove have units with dishwashers?
No, 8608 Pinehurst Alcove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8608 Pinehurst Alcove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8608 Pinehurst Alcove has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive
Woodbury, MN 55129

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities