8608 Pinehurst Alcove

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db42f160fd ---- Located in Carriage Farms, this three level split home, built in 1989, and has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2000 sq. ft. of living area. The main level has a formal dining room plus an eat-in-kitchen. Upstairs has a formal living room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet plus an additional closet, second bedroom with double closet, one full (walk-through) bath. The bath has a Jacuzzi soaking tub. The lower level has a family room that includes a wood burning fireplace with brick surround, large laundry room with storage cabinets, one additional bedroom with a double closet and a bathroom. Beautiful deck with pergola for privacy just off the dining room. The yard is large and could accommodate a children?s play set. A large garden is waiting to be planted. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, bike riding/walking trails. Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 2 under 35 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included: None Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.