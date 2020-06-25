All apartments in Woodbury
803 Sutherland Dr.

803 Sutherland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

803 Sutherland Drive, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*4Bed*2.5Bath House with 3 Car Garage*Comm Pool* Woodbury- Available Now! - Must See! 4 Bedrooms on one level, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Woodbury. This home was built in 2006.

UPPER LEVEL features a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, large master bath with large soaking tub and separate shower. Three other nice size bedrooms and another full bath on this level. MAIN LEVEL: family room with gas fireplace, large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, also center island. Informal dining area that walks out onto deck. Living room and laundry room as well as 1/2 bath are on this level. LOWER LEVEL: unfinished area with lots of storage.

Plenty of closet space and lots of sunshine throughout home. Three car attached garage with electric opener. Two blocks from community swimming pool. Walking Trails connect to nearby parks and lakes. Shopping and access to highways within 5 mins. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Pets allowed- max of 2. MUST SEE! Available Now!

(RLNE4866211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Sutherland Dr. have any available units?
803 Sutherland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 803 Sutherland Dr. have?
Some of 803 Sutherland Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Sutherland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
803 Sutherland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Sutherland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Sutherland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 803 Sutherland Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 803 Sutherland Dr. offers parking.
Does 803 Sutherland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Sutherland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Sutherland Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 803 Sutherland Dr. has a pool.
Does 803 Sutherland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 803 Sutherland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Sutherland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Sutherland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Sutherland Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Sutherland Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
