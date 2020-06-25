803 Sutherland Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*4Bed*2.5Bath House with 3 Car Garage*Comm Pool* Woodbury- Available Now! - Must See! 4 Bedrooms on one level, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Woodbury. This home was built in 2006.



UPPER LEVEL features a large master suite with vaulted ceilings, large master bath with large soaking tub and separate shower. Three other nice size bedrooms and another full bath on this level. MAIN LEVEL: family room with gas fireplace, large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, also center island. Informal dining area that walks out onto deck. Living room and laundry room as well as 1/2 bath are on this level. LOWER LEVEL: unfinished area with lots of storage.



Plenty of closet space and lots of sunshine throughout home. Three car attached garage with electric opener. Two blocks from community swimming pool. Walking Trails connect to nearby parks and lakes. Shopping and access to highways within 5 mins. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Pets allowed- max of 2. MUST SEE! Available Now!



(RLNE4866211)