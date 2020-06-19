All apartments in Woodbury
719 Mariner Way.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

719 Mariner Way

719 Mariner Way · (612) 298-6519
Location

719 Mariner Way, Woodbury, MN 55129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 719 Mariner Way · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
719 Mariner Way Available 08/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available August 1, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace, Patio, Loft Area - End unit townhouse available August 1 in Woodbury. The main level has an open floor plan between the living room, dining area, and kitchen. Living room has a gas fireplace, a large storage closet, and it's open to the loft on the second floor. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet/counter space and all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen walks out to the private patio. There is a half bathroom off the kitchen as well.
The second level has a loft area perfect for an office. There are two bedrooms including the master with a full bathroom in between. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and laundry is conveniently located outside of the bedrooms.

SORRY NO PETS
Rent includes trash and association dues
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+) criminal and rental history
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4076442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

