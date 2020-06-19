Amenities

719 Mariner Way Available 08/01/20 End Unit Townhouse Available August 1, Open Floor Plan, Fireplace, Patio, Loft Area - End unit townhouse available August 1 in Woodbury. The main level has an open floor plan between the living room, dining area, and kitchen. Living room has a gas fireplace, a large storage closet, and it's open to the loft on the second floor. The kitchen has a lot of cabinet/counter space and all appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen walks out to the private patio. There is a half bathroom off the kitchen as well.

The second level has a loft area perfect for an office. There are two bedrooms including the master with a full bathroom in between. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and laundry is conveniently located outside of the bedrooms.



SORRY NO PETS

Rent includes trash and association dues

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+) criminal and rental history

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



