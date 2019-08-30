404 Gironde Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfc989e01c ---- Welcome to this convenient 2 bedroom Woodbury End Unit Town Home. This attractive home features a large living room and eat-in kitchen that provides you an easy lifestyle. The ample kitchen cabinetry and large pantry offer you plenty of space to support your culinary desires along with ample counter space. Completing the main level is a walk out to a nice patio to enjoy the evenings. The property is within walking distance to grocery, restaurants, shopping, and walking trails. The upper level features a Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet and a shared full bath. The second bedroom is also a good size and there is an additional linen closet that completes this level. Located near Tamarack Village, close to trails and parks, this home offers an easy commute to many Twin Cities Locations. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: November 10, 2019 Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.