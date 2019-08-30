All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated September 8 2019

404 Gironde Court

404 Gironde Court · No Longer Available
Location

404 Gironde Court, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dfc989e01c ---- Welcome to this convenient 2 bedroom Woodbury End Unit Town Home. This attractive home features a large living room and eat-in kitchen that provides you an easy lifestyle. The ample kitchen cabinetry and large pantry offer you plenty of space to support your culinary desires along with ample counter space. Completing the main level is a walk out to a nice patio to enjoy the evenings. The property is within walking distance to grocery, restaurants, shopping, and walking trails. The upper level features a Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet and a shared full bath. The second bedroom is also a good size and there is an additional linen closet that completes this level. Located near Tamarack Village, close to trails and parks, this home offers an easy commute to many Twin Cities Locations. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: November 10, 2019 Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Gironde Court have any available units?
404 Gironde Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 404 Gironde Court have?
Some of 404 Gironde Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Gironde Court currently offering any rent specials?
404 Gironde Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Gironde Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Gironde Court is pet friendly.
Does 404 Gironde Court offer parking?
Yes, 404 Gironde Court offers parking.
Does 404 Gironde Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Gironde Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Gironde Court have a pool?
No, 404 Gironde Court does not have a pool.
Does 404 Gironde Court have accessible units?
No, 404 Gironde Court does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Gironde Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Gironde Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Gironde Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 404 Gironde Court has units with air conditioning.

