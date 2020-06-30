2695 Windsor Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 4 bath home is located in a quiet area of Woodbury. With vaulted ceilings and an updated kitchen including granite countertops it's a must see! This home also has a finished basement that includes a fitness area and a workshop. Call to schedule a showing today and make this rental your home! 651-491-8005