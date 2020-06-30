This gorgeous 3 bedroom 4 bath home is located in a quiet area of Woodbury. With vaulted ceilings and an updated kitchen including granite countertops it's a must see! This home also has a finished basement that includes a fitness area and a workshop. Call to schedule a showing today and make this rental your home! 651-491-8005
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2695 Windsor Bay have any available units?
2695 Windsor Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2695 Windsor Bay have?
Some of 2695 Windsor Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2695 Windsor Bay currently offering any rent specials?
2695 Windsor Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.