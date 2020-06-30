All apartments in Woodbury
2695 Windsor Bay

2695 Windsor Bay · No Longer Available
Location

2695 Windsor Bay, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 4 bath home is located in a quiet area of Woodbury. With vaulted ceilings and an updated kitchen including granite countertops it's a must see! This home also has a finished basement that includes a fitness area and a workshop. Call to schedule a showing today and make this rental your home! 651-491-8005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2695 Windsor Bay have any available units?
2695 Windsor Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2695 Windsor Bay have?
Some of 2695 Windsor Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2695 Windsor Bay currently offering any rent specials?
2695 Windsor Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2695 Windsor Bay pet-friendly?
No, 2695 Windsor Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 2695 Windsor Bay offer parking?
Yes, 2695 Windsor Bay offers parking.
Does 2695 Windsor Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2695 Windsor Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2695 Windsor Bay have a pool?
No, 2695 Windsor Bay does not have a pool.
Does 2695 Windsor Bay have accessible units?
No, 2695 Windsor Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 2695 Windsor Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2695 Windsor Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does 2695 Windsor Bay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2695 Windsor Bay has units with air conditioning.

