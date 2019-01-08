All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2480 Cobble Hill Alcove

2480 Cobble Hill Alcove · No Longer Available
Location

2480 Cobble Hill Alcove, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/730628a006 ----
Welcome to this 2 bedroom/2 bath home in a great Woodbury location! Located near Carver Lake and Ojibway Parks with easy access to I-494. Entry on lower level - all living space on one level! Living Room offers hardwood floors and walk-out to a private deck. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. 2 bedroom and 2 full baths. Master bedroom includes 1 of the full baths and a walk-in closet. Beautiful sunsets can be enjoyed from the porch! Detached 1 car garage.

Lease Term: 12 Months

Available: April 8, 2019

Utilities Included: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash

Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care & Snow Removal.
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month

Filter Easy Fee: $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Pet Policy: No Pets

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove have any available units?
2480 Cobble Hill Alcove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove have?
Some of 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove currently offering any rent specials?
2480 Cobble Hill Alcove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove is pet friendly.
Does 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove offer parking?
Yes, 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove offers parking.
Does 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove have a pool?
No, 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove does not have a pool.
Does 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove have accessible units?
No, 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove does not have accessible units.
Does 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove have units with air conditioning?
No, 2480 Cobble Hill Alcove does not have units with air conditioning.

