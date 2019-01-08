2480 Cobble Hill Alcove

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this 2 bedroom/2 bath home in a great Woodbury location! Located near Carver Lake and Ojibway Parks with easy access to I-494. Entry on lower level - all living space on one level! Living Room offers hardwood floors and walk-out to a private deck. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. 2 bedroom and 2 full baths. Master bedroom includes 1 of the full baths and a walk-in closet. Beautiful sunsets can be enjoyed from the porch! Detached 1 car garage.



Lease Term: 12 Months



Available: April 8, 2019



Utilities Included: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash



Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others



Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $45/month



Filter Easy Fee: $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Pet Policy: No Pets



