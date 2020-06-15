Amenities
2311 Cypress Dr. Available 08/01/20 Woodbury Townhouse for August 1, Open Floor Plan, Patio, Vaulted Ceilings, Attached Garage - Woodbury townhouse available for August 1. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. There's a pass through window from the kitchen to the large living room. The living room has a walkout to the back patio, and a half bathroom off of it as well.
Both bedrooms and a full bathroom are upstairs. The bedrooms and bathroom all have high vaulted ceilings. The full bathroom connects to the main hallway and the master bedroom as well.
This property has a single stall attached garage and central air conditioning. There is a basketball court, tennis court, and playground that are nearby and maintained by the association.
Sorry NO PETS allowed.
$50 Application fee per Adult
Rent includes water, trash & the association dues.
We check income (gross household income must be at least three times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history.
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.
Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.
