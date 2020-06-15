All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2311 Cypress Dr.

2311 Cypress Drive · (612) 298-6519
Location

2311 Cypress Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2311 Cypress Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1151 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
2311 Cypress Dr. Available 08/01/20 Woodbury Townhouse for August 1, Open Floor Plan, Patio, Vaulted Ceilings, Attached Garage - Woodbury townhouse available for August 1. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. There's a pass through window from the kitchen to the large living room. The living room has a walkout to the back patio, and a half bathroom off of it as well.
Both bedrooms and a full bathroom are upstairs. The bedrooms and bathroom all have high vaulted ceilings. The full bathroom connects to the main hallway and the master bedroom as well.
This property has a single stall attached garage and central air conditioning. There is a basketball court, tennis court, and playground that are nearby and maintained by the association.

Sorry NO PETS allowed.
$50 Application fee per Adult
Rent includes water, trash & the association dues.
We check income (gross household income must be at least three times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history.
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing.

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4868574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

