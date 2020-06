Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

WOW! This Stonemill Farms executive home is situated on a cul-de-sac and features generous room sizes throughout, two fireplaces, large lower level family room, four oversized bedrooms on one level, upper level laundry and more! Gourmet kitchen features granite and black/stainless appliances. Master suite features tray vault, large walk in closet, custom stone-tile shower, Jacuzzi tub, and double granite vanity. Access to Stonemill Farms amenities, including community pool, etc. Hurry!