All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 10300 City Walk Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
10300 City Walk Dr
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:07 AM

10300 City Walk Dr

10300 City Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10300 City Walk Drive, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Will update

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10300 City Walk Dr have any available units?
10300 City Walk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 10300 City Walk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10300 City Walk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10300 City Walk Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10300 City Walk Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 10300 City Walk Dr offer parking?
No, 10300 City Walk Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10300 City Walk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10300 City Walk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10300 City Walk Dr have a pool?
No, 10300 City Walk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10300 City Walk Dr have accessible units?
No, 10300 City Walk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10300 City Walk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10300 City Walk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10300 City Walk Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10300 City Walk Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Seasons Villas Apartments and Townhomes
8630 Summer Wind Alcove
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities