4660 Bald Eagle Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Desirable White Bear Lake Home! This home is on the southern end of downtown and within waking distance to many Parks and the beautiful White Bear Lake.

Offering 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a fully fenced back yard and a large 2 plus car detached garage.

Enter this home through the 3 season front porch and into the large living room with attached dining room. The large eat-in-kitchen has a gas stove, lots of cabinets and a dishwasher. There is an additional entrance from the side yard with a small mud room just off the kitchen. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom complete this main floor. Upstairs is a huge Master bedroom and the 4th bedroom.

The laundry and additional storage is in the basement. This home is being offered as affordable housing to families. The income requirements per year are between $38,000 to $61,000.