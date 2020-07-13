All apartments in White Bear Lake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4660 Bald Eagle Ave

4660 Bald Eagle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4660 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Desirable White Bear Lake Home! This home is on the southern end of downtown and within waking distance to many Parks and the beautiful White Bear Lake.
Offering 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a fully fenced back yard and a large 2 plus car detached garage.
Enter this home through the 3 season front porch and into the large living room with attached dining room. The large eat-in-kitchen has a gas stove, lots of cabinets and a dishwasher. There is an additional entrance from the side yard with a small mud room just off the kitchen. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom complete this main floor. Upstairs is a huge Master bedroom and the 4th bedroom.
The laundry and additional storage is in the basement. This home is being offered as affordable housing to families. The income requirements per year are between $38,000 to $61,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4660 Bald Eagle Ave have any available units?
4660 Bald Eagle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Bear Lake, MN.
What amenities does 4660 Bald Eagle Ave have?
Some of 4660 Bald Eagle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4660 Bald Eagle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4660 Bald Eagle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4660 Bald Eagle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4660 Bald Eagle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Bear Lake.
Does 4660 Bald Eagle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4660 Bald Eagle Ave offers parking.
Does 4660 Bald Eagle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4660 Bald Eagle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4660 Bald Eagle Ave have a pool?
No, 4660 Bald Eagle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4660 Bald Eagle Ave have accessible units?
No, 4660 Bald Eagle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4660 Bald Eagle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4660 Bald Eagle Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4660 Bald Eagle Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4660 Bald Eagle Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
