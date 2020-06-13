Apartment List
168 Apartments for rent in West St. Paul, MN with balcony

1 Unit Available
205 Wentworth
205 W Wentworth Ave, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a short drive to the Robert Street retail district and Marthaler and Garlough Parks. Community amenities include an indoor pool, walking trails, and a picnic area. Apartments with walk-in closets and deck/patio.
3 Units Available
Chateau Carmel
1555 Bellows Street, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1130 sqft
Chateau Carmel boasts the largest size apartments in St.
1 Unit Available
Emerson Hill
993 S Robert St, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units with 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and private balconies/terraces. Just minutes from downtown St. Paul and the international airport. Residents can enjoy luxury community with access-controlled lobby, fitness center and community room.

1 Unit Available
180 Annapolis Street E
180 Annapolis Street East, West St. Paul, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
1774 sqft
180 Annapolis Street E Available 07/24/20 Lovely 4BR 2BA Home - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Meticulously cared for, updated home, walking distance from restaurants and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of West St. Paul
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
4 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.

Riverview
1 Unit Available
443 Winslow Avenue
443 South Winslow Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Spacious two bedroom unit in the lower half of a duplex with off street parking. Unit includes front porch, a sitting room, living room and dining room plus an area to eat in the kitchen if you'd prefer. Lots of closet space and room in this unit.
Results within 5 miles of West St. Paul
Downtown St. Paul
9 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Riverview
15 Units Available
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
16 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Macalester - Groveland
61 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,282
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1068 sqft
Were excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Weve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Energy Park
89 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Highland
11 Units Available
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
Energy Park
12 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,141
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,222
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
31 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
995 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,290
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1094 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Downtown St. Paul
43 Units Available
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,048
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1173 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
West Seventh
34 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,352
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Battle Creek
46 Units Available
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,033
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1112 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Prosperity Heights
5 Units Available
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
925 sqft
Situated across from Prosperity Heights Park, northeast of downtown St. Paul. Smoke-free community of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, balconies, and updated appliances. Off-street parking. Pets welcome with fee.
City Guide for West St. Paul, MN

"Sister, sister, tell me, where are you running? To take some comfort with your family and friends? Tell me why it always feels like I'm running, and why no place feels like home in the end - Don't feel like home. Maybe St. Paul is a place for us, maybe St. Paul I can rest my weary head; maybe St. Paul is a lie I tell myself to help me forget." (- WE The Living, "St. Paul")

This Dakota County, Minnesota town lies not to the west, but to the south of nearby St. Paul. Why? Probably just because it's on the west bank of the Mississippi River - and really, people just like to do things their own way, don't they?

Searching for some solidarity concerning this whole "West" business, the small city is looking into a sister-city relationship with Manitoba's West Saint Paul. There are just under 20,000 residents in the town whose motto is "We're Close to it All!"

Having trouble with Craigslist West St. Paul? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

