168 Apartments for rent in West St. Paul, MN with balcony

This Dakota County, Minnesota town lies not to the west, but to the south of nearby St. Paul. Why? Probably just because it's on the west bank of the Mississippi River - and really, people just like to do things their own way, don't they?

Searching for some solidarity concerning this whole "West" business, the small city is looking into a sister-city relationship with Manitoba's West Saint Paul. There are just under 20,000 residents in the town whose motto is "We're Close to it All!"

