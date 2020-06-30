1889 Kathleen Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy West St Paul 3-Bed Rambler w/ Nice Updates! - Cozy 3-bedroom rambler now available in West St. Paul! Highlights include updated kitchen with granite counter tops, as well as an updated tiled bathroom and hardwood floors throughout.



Other features include in-home washer and dryer, detached single-car garage, spacious backyard and easy access to myriad shops and restaurants. Conveniently located off of Hwy 62, enjoy quick access to MSP Airport and Mall of America.



Tenants pay all utilities (heat, electric, water, trash) and perform all exterior care (snow removal and grass cutting). A lawnmower will be provided. NOTE: This house has no basement.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



(RLNE5512933)