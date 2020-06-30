All apartments in West St. Paul
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1889 Kathleen Drive

1889 Kathleen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1889 Kathleen Drive, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy West St Paul 3-Bed Rambler w/ Nice Updates! - Cozy 3-bedroom rambler now available in West St. Paul! Highlights include updated kitchen with granite counter tops, as well as an updated tiled bathroom and hardwood floors throughout.

Other features include in-home washer and dryer, detached single-car garage, spacious backyard and easy access to myriad shops and restaurants. Conveniently located off of Hwy 62, enjoy quick access to MSP Airport and Mall of America.

Tenants pay all utilities (heat, electric, water, trash) and perform all exterior care (snow removal and grass cutting). A lawnmower will be provided. NOTE: This house has no basement.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE5512933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1889 Kathleen Drive have any available units?
1889 Kathleen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 1889 Kathleen Drive have?
Some of 1889 Kathleen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1889 Kathleen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1889 Kathleen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1889 Kathleen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1889 Kathleen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1889 Kathleen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1889 Kathleen Drive offers parking.
Does 1889 Kathleen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1889 Kathleen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1889 Kathleen Drive have a pool?
No, 1889 Kathleen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1889 Kathleen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1889 Kathleen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1889 Kathleen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1889 Kathleen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1889 Kathleen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1889 Kathleen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

