1243 Cherokee Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Please reach out to acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link to the virtual tour if you do not see one in the ad! Situated on a quaint corner lot, this upper level duplex has loads of character. Conveniently located just minutes from Robert St shopping, quick commute to either downtowns and airport, all major freeways and more! Home has a spacious living room with fireplace and large picture window, fantastic built-in cabinets in the dining area and an elegantly unique kitchen. 2 bedrooms and a full bath with a large soaker tub!! The den combined with laundry opens to the private deck that features a grill and patio furniture for the tenants, and overlooks the fully fenced yard. Security deposit same as rent, app fee $55 per adult. Small dogs considered with additional deposit, no cats. Driveway off street parking available. Garage not included. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow care. Lower level vacant, will be unoccupied at various points throughout the year. 1 time $150 admin fee applies