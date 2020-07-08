All apartments in West St. Paul
Find more places like 1243 Cherokee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West St. Paul, MN
/
1243 Cherokee Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:35 PM

1243 Cherokee Avenue

1243 Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West St. Paul
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1243 Cherokee Avenue, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Please reach out to acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for a link to the virtual tour if you do not see one in the ad! Situated on a quaint corner lot, this upper level duplex has loads of character. Conveniently located just minutes from Robert St shopping, quick commute to either downtowns and airport, all major freeways and more! Home has a spacious living room with fireplace and large picture window, fantastic built-in cabinets in the dining area and an elegantly unique kitchen. 2 bedrooms and a full bath with a large soaker tub!! The den combined with laundry opens to the private deck that features a grill and patio furniture for the tenants, and overlooks the fully fenced yard. Security deposit same as rent, app fee $55 per adult. Small dogs considered with additional deposit, no cats. Driveway off street parking available. Garage not included. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow care. Lower level vacant, will be unoccupied at various points throughout the year. 1 time $150 admin fee applies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 Cherokee Avenue have any available units?
1243 Cherokee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 1243 Cherokee Avenue have?
Some of 1243 Cherokee Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 Cherokee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1243 Cherokee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 Cherokee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1243 Cherokee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West St. Paul.
Does 1243 Cherokee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1243 Cherokee Avenue offers parking.
Does 1243 Cherokee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 Cherokee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 Cherokee Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1243 Cherokee Avenue has a pool.
Does 1243 Cherokee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1243 Cherokee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 Cherokee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1243 Cherokee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1243 Cherokee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1243 Cherokee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Annapolis
226 Annapolis St E
West St. Paul, MN 55118
Chateau Carmel
1555 Bellows Street
West St. Paul, MN 55117

Similar Pages

West St. Paul 1 BedroomsWest St. Paul 2 Bedrooms
West St. Paul Apartments with GarageWest St. Paul Apartments with Parking
West St. Paul Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN
Ramsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University