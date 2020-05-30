All apartments in West St. Paul
1034 Humboldt Avenue
1034 Humboldt Avenue

1034 Humboldt Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1034 Humboldt Ave, West St. Paul, MN 55118

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Very cute 1 1/2 story in beautiful neighborhood. Desired location. Tons of natural light. New carpet. Main level tiled shower. Large backyard with extra parking.

Rent2Own/Contract for Deed Only - Traditional lease not available. Agent/Owner.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Jason P. Stockwell at RE/MAX Results for $200,000.00.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Humboldt Avenue have any available units?
1034 Humboldt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West St. Paul, MN.
Is 1034 Humboldt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Humboldt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Humboldt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 Humboldt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1034 Humboldt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1034 Humboldt Avenue offers parking.
Does 1034 Humboldt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 Humboldt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Humboldt Avenue have a pool?
No, 1034 Humboldt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Humboldt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1034 Humboldt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Humboldt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1034 Humboldt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 Humboldt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 Humboldt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
