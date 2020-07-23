/
St. Croix County
Last updated July 23 2020
30 Apartments for rent in St. Croix County, WI
Cedar Ridge
1401 Namekagon St, Hudson, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,008
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1224 sqft
Cedar Ridge features beautiful & affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with spacious bedrooms, a personal walk out patio & a convenient on-site laundry facility.
107 S. Knowles Ave-203
107 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
417 sqft
20 Unit Multi-Familly/2 Commercial Units This property was built in 1913 by Edward O'Malley as the New Richmond Hotel. It replaced the Nicollet House, which had been destroyed by the deadly cyclone on June 12, 1899.
225 Pine St
225 East Pine Street, Glenwood City, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1980 sqft
This charming single-family home in Glenwood City, WI boasts three large bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and a large dining space in addition to a sunroom. More pictures to come, available to rent 8/1, more details at renterswarehouse.com.
323 Sawmill Ln C
323 Sawmill Lane, New Richmond, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Unit C Available 10/01/20 323 Sawmill Ln unit C New Richmond - Property Id: 324453 Fishing, Kayaking, campfires and an abundance of wild life is waiting for you right out the door of this garden level, cabin like apartment.
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
2228 Jodi Circle
2228 Jodi Circle, Hudson, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2296 sqft
2228 Jodi Circle Available 09/01/20 Single Family Home - Lovely two story home in the Vine Hills development! Enjoy being close to parks, schools, shopping/downtown, and quick access to I94.
309 E 1st St
309 E 1st St, New Richmond, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
1 sqft
Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing! Cozy and clean with a historic vibe. This efficient one bedroom, one bathroom, single-level unit features separate entrance with enclosed porch. Live the simple life, love the property. Fireplace.
473 Martin Way
473 Martin Way, Somerset, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1104 sqft
Brand new single family home 2 bedrooms, appliances, central air and deck, ready to move into now.
511 2nd Street-012
511 2nd St, North Hudson, WI
Studio
$520
250 sqft
22 Retail/Office Units Beautiful Building in Downtown Hudson
511 2nd Street-203/205
511 2nd St, Hudson, WI
Studio
$3,000
913 sqft
***This building is Retail/Office Units only. It is not zoned for Residential apartment living. This is currently a professional office and is on the 2nd floor facing 2nd Street in Downtown Hudson.
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
483 Tracey Ln
483 Tracey Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
A Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom Twin Homes with quick access to I-94. New Construction (2015 2016) *Photos are of similar or identical unit but not necessarily the exact unit. Please call us to schedule a viewing.
497 149th Avenue
497 149th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1968 sqft
Almost finished brand new 2 story on 3 acres in Pioneer Ridge. Grand entry opens into a fabulous great room, kitchen and dining room. 3 bedrooms on the same level, master includes a 3/4 bath. Upper level laundry. Bonus room over the garage.
490 146th Avenue
490 146th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2541 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease brand new executive 4 BR 2 story on 3 acres. Main floor master bedroom suite with private designer bath. Great room with floor to ceiling fireplace, formal dining room. Main floor laundry. All appliances and more.
443 White Pine Lane
443 White Pine Lane, Somerset, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 443 White Pine Lane in Somerset. View photos, descriptions and more!
927 Johnson Drive
927 Johnson Drive, New Richmond, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 927 Johnson Drive in New Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of St. Croix County
225 Church St
225 Church Street, River Falls, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
225 Church St Available 09/01/20 Single Family Home - This adorable home has been updated with new carpeting and updated fixtures! This home is in a great location and features 3 bedrooms on the main level, 1 full bathroom, large windows for lots of
2216 Orwell Court N
2216 Orwell Court, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3508 sqft
Great quiet location in Stillwater with some river views seasonally. Large yard with a deck, small patio and good places to make a garden or flower bed. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage and 3500 sq.
109 E. Walnut Street-1
109 East Walnut Street, River Falls, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
392 sqft
8 Unit Multi-Family/5 Commercial Units This property, built in 1869, is the Historic Brackett Building in downtown River Falls. It started as the local grocery store, and over the years, it has housed many different businesses.
124 Main Street N
124 Main Street North, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 124 Main Street N in Stillwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of St. Croix County
715 Orleans Street W
715 Orleans Street West, Stillwater, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2752 sqft
715 Orleans Street W Available 08/01/20 5 BEDROOM/3 BATHROOM HOME WITH CHARM, CLASSIC STYLE, AND SPACE IN STILLWATER-AVAILABLE 08/01 - Another fantastic listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam at National Realty Guild! Welcome home to this spacious
3514 White Pine Way
3514 White Pine Way, Stillwater, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
Immaculate townhome located in the desirable Millbrook neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen with all upgraded stainless appliances. Bright and open main level with hardwood and carpet make this home warm and inviting.
Results within 10 miles of St. Croix County
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
11817 Harvest Path
11817 Harvest Path, Woodbury, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
3519 sqft
11817 Harvest Path Available 09/01/20 Wooded Lot Over 3500 SqFt *5Bed*3.5 Bath newer home in Woodbury Avail Aug 1. - Best private lot on Harvest Path - connects to woodlands.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the St. Croix County area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Plymouth, and Bloomington have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNStillwater, MNSomerset, WINew Richmond, WIHudson, WIHugo, MNForest Lake, MN