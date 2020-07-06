All apartments in Victoria
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:42 AM

6426 Smithtown Road

6426 Smithtown Road · No Longer Available
Location

6426 Smithtown Road, Victoria, MN 55331

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful west facing one level living on Lake Minnetonka. Smithtown Bay with a Grade A water quality. Main floor master suite overlooking the lake. Huge deck, great for quiet evening sunsets. Dock and cart leading to the lake. Three car attached garage.3 fireplaces, cozy den with coffer ceilings, brazillian cherry hardwood floors. Open spaces with breakfast bar and formal dining room. Two more bedrooms in the lower level. Walk out to the lake and another family room.
Minnetonka schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6426 Smithtown Road have any available units?
6426 Smithtown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victoria, MN.
What amenities does 6426 Smithtown Road have?
Some of 6426 Smithtown Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6426 Smithtown Road currently offering any rent specials?
6426 Smithtown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6426 Smithtown Road pet-friendly?
No, 6426 Smithtown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Victoria.
Does 6426 Smithtown Road offer parking?
Yes, 6426 Smithtown Road offers parking.
Does 6426 Smithtown Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6426 Smithtown Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6426 Smithtown Road have a pool?
No, 6426 Smithtown Road does not have a pool.
Does 6426 Smithtown Road have accessible units?
No, 6426 Smithtown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6426 Smithtown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6426 Smithtown Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6426 Smithtown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6426 Smithtown Road does not have units with air conditioning.

