6426 Smithtown Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful west facing one level living on Lake Minnetonka. Smithtown Bay with a Grade A water quality. Main floor master suite overlooking the lake. Huge deck, great for quiet evening sunsets. Dock and cart leading to the lake. Three car attached garage.3 fireplaces, cozy den with coffer ceilings, brazillian cherry hardwood floors. Open spaces with breakfast bar and formal dining room. Two more bedrooms in the lower level. Walk out to the lake and another family room.

Minnetonka schools!