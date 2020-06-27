All apartments in Vadnais Heights
Find more places like 803 Parkside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vadnais Heights, MN
/
803 Parkside Dr
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

803 Parkside Dr

803 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vadnais Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

803 Parkside Drive, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
803 Parkside Dr Available 09/01/19 Townhouse Available September 1, Open Floor Plan, Balcony, Walk in Closet, Attached Garage - Middle unit townhouse available September 1 in Vadnais Heights. There's a tuck under attached single stall garage on the main level. The rest of the townhouse is on the 2nd floor. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a skylight. The living room has a walkout to the balcony. The dining area connects to the breakfast bar and kitchen has a dishwasher.
The master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet. Full bathroom between the two bedrooms. There's some storage and laundry room off the bathroom. Cental A/C.
Great residential location behind Berwood park, but also a couple minute drive to shopping and dining off County Road E. Quick and easy access to 35E.

Rent includes water, trash, association dues, lawn and snow
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
One cat or dog under 35lbs is okay with a $50/month pet fee
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE5021320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Parkside Dr have any available units?
803 Parkside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vadnais Heights, MN.
What amenities does 803 Parkside Dr have?
Some of 803 Parkside Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Parkside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
803 Parkside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Parkside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Parkside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 803 Parkside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 803 Parkside Dr offers parking.
Does 803 Parkside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Parkside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Parkside Dr have a pool?
No, 803 Parkside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 803 Parkside Dr have accessible units?
No, 803 Parkside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Parkside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Parkside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Parkside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 803 Parkside Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcade Estates Townhomes
3477 Arcade St
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D
Vadnais Heights, MN 55109

Similar Pages

Vadnais Heights 1 BedroomsVadnais Heights 2 Bedrooms
Vadnais Heights Apartments with BalconyVadnais Heights Apartments with Garage
Vadnais Heights Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MN
Rogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities