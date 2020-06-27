Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

803 Parkside Dr Available 09/01/19 Townhouse Available September 1, Open Floor Plan, Balcony, Walk in Closet, Attached Garage - Middle unit townhouse available September 1 in Vadnais Heights. There's a tuck under attached single stall garage on the main level. The rest of the townhouse is on the 2nd floor. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a skylight. The living room has a walkout to the balcony. The dining area connects to the breakfast bar and kitchen has a dishwasher.

The master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet. Full bathroom between the two bedrooms. There's some storage and laundry room off the bathroom. Cental A/C.

Great residential location behind Berwood park, but also a couple minute drive to shopping and dining off County Road E. Quick and easy access to 35E.



Rent includes water, trash, association dues, lawn and snow

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

One cat or dog under 35lbs is okay with a $50/month pet fee

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



(RLNE5021320)