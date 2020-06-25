789 County Road E E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Located conveniently on County Road East E in Vadnais Height this gorgeous home has lot of new updates including new flooring and paint. This single family home lets in lots of natural light and features spacious rooms. The basement is great extra space with a carpeted family room and separate laundry room with washer and dryer ready to go. This home sits on a corner lot with a big yard and oversized 2 car garage. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.