Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:38 PM

789 County Road E E

789 County Road E · No Longer Available
Location

789 County Road E, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Located conveniently on County Road East E in Vadnais Height this gorgeous home has lot of new updates including new flooring and paint. This single family home lets in lots of natural light and features spacious rooms. The basement is great extra space with a carpeted family room and separate laundry room with washer and dryer ready to go. This home sits on a corner lot with a big yard and oversized 2 car garage. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 County Road E E have any available units?
789 County Road E E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vadnais Heights, MN.
What amenities does 789 County Road E E have?
Some of 789 County Road E E's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 789 County Road E E currently offering any rent specials?
789 County Road E E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 County Road E E pet-friendly?
No, 789 County Road E E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vadnais Heights.
Does 789 County Road E E offer parking?
Yes, 789 County Road E E offers parking.
Does 789 County Road E E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 789 County Road E E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 County Road E E have a pool?
Yes, 789 County Road E E has a pool.
Does 789 County Road E E have accessible units?
No, 789 County Road E E does not have accessible units.
Does 789 County Road E E have units with dishwashers?
No, 789 County Road E E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 789 County Road E E have units with air conditioning?
No, 789 County Road E E does not have units with air conditioning.
