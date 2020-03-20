25 Highland Avenue

Amenities

Rare opportunity to live in this fabulous 1 bedroom cottage located ON Lake Minnetonka in Excelsior!! This newer, 2-level home, offers a gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, unique granite counter-tops with island-seating, a built-in bench in the breakfast area, natural hickory floors throughout the main level and a large sliding-glass door to an incredible deck with spectacular views of Gideon Bay! The bedroom is located on the lower-level and offers heated tile flooring, a full-size W/D, and a closet as well as a walk-out to the LL patio area. The owners also share a home on the property but they are both separated by a circular driveway. Tenant is responsible for all utilities for the cottage. A 1-car garage stall is available for your use. There is a $55 application fee and a 1x lease administration fee of $150. Call Susan at (612) 701-9062 to schedule a showing.