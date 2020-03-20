All apartments in Tonka Bay
Find more places like 25 Highland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tonka Bay, MN
/
25 Highland Avenue
Last updated March 20 2020 at 6:10 PM

25 Highland Avenue

25 Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

25 Highland Ave, Tonka Bay, MN 55331

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Rare opportunity to live in this fabulous 1 bedroom cottage located ON Lake Minnetonka in Excelsior!! This newer, 2-level home, offers a gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, unique granite counter-tops with island-seating, a built-in bench in the breakfast area, natural hickory floors throughout the main level and a large sliding-glass door to an incredible deck with spectacular views of Gideon Bay! The bedroom is located on the lower-level and offers heated tile flooring, a full-size W/D, and a closet as well as a walk-out to the LL patio area. The owners also share a home on the property but they are both separated by a circular driveway. Tenant is responsible for all utilities for the cottage. A 1-car garage stall is available for your use. There is a $55 application fee and a 1x lease administration fee of $150. Call Susan at (612) 701-9062 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Highland Avenue have any available units?
25 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tonka Bay, MN.
What amenities does 25 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 25 Highland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tonka Bay.
Does 25 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25 Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 25 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Highland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 25 Highland Avenue has a pool.
Does 25 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNExcelsior, MNChanhassen, MNVictoria, MNChaska, MNShakopee, MNSt. Bonifacius, MN
Hopkins, MNPrior Lake, MNWaconia, MNGolden Valley, MNNew Hope, MNCrystal, MNSavage, MNRogers, MNRobbinsdale, MNBrooklyn Center, MNRichfield, MNChamplin, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities