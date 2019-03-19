All apartments in Stillwater
430 Liberty Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

430 Liberty Parkway

430 Liberty Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

430 Liberty Parkway, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
A fabulous new listing by Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse! This gorgeous home has everything you are looking for! Gourmet kitchen with center island, stone tops, high-end stainless appliances. Formal dining room, formal sitting room, living room with gas fireplace and built-ins. Beautiful teak floors, pocket doors, french doors, mud room, front porch, deck, 3 car garage, master bedroom with his and hers walk-in closets, master bath with jacuzzi tub, and double vanity. The basement area is fully finished with a large family room and 2nd fireplace with 9' ceilings, office/playroom area, full bath, and large storage area. Extensive landscaping, nice sized backyard. Great location near downtown Stillwater! RENT; $2950 DEP: $2950. Pets accepted on a case by case basis with additional $500 deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities and $7/mo reporting fee. This home is professionally managed with 24/7 customer care. Avail immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

