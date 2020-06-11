3867 Abercrombie Ln

Amenities

Available August 1st. Please watch the online video tour prior to showing request.

Available August 1st. Please watch the online video tour prior to showing request.



Meticulously maintained 2 BR/2 BA townhome featuring a spacious two-story great room with gas fireplace, large windows, and private deck. Open kitchen concept with newer SS fridge. The master bedroom has its own private full bath and walk-in closet. Cozy loft area on the second level overlooking the great room. The second bedroom is on the main level for a shared living space. Two-car tuckunder garage. This townhome is in a super convenient location just minutes away from the Gateway Trail, walking paths, wetlands, parks, golf courses, shopping, and entertainment. Easy highway access to the Twin Cities. Bring your pets!



Rent includes, water,sewer,trash, lawn care and snow removal.



Rental Requirements:



Rent is $1,550 per month.

Sorry, no subsidized housing, maximum 4 occupants.



Pet-friendly! Max 2, dogs or cats, $200 nonrefundable pet deposit per pet, $25 a month pet rent per pet.



No smoking

Max of 4 occupants

Two-car tuckunder garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent or $4,650 gross.

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.twincitieshomerental.com to apply and to see a video

Or call/text Jeanne at 612-418-9448