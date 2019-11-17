All apartments in Stillwater
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

3068 Lowell Court

Location

3068 Lowell Court, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Imagine morning coffee with this view, or the amazing time you will have with entertaining with a bonfire with this view!!! This beautiful location brings an amazing neighborhood feel, but still far enough away to see the stars at night!!! Move in ready & better than new construction, you will love to entertain friends & family w/the gourmet kitchen, spacious rooms, finished basement for entertaining and games, with an over-sized deck for grilling and chilling! Don't miss out on this immaculate stillwater rental!
Some furniture staying, ask for details!

600+credit
no collections/evictions/judgments
no cats
small dogs possible
3xmonthly rent as income

Park
Pavilion
Walking Path

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3068 Lowell Court have any available units?
3068 Lowell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 3068 Lowell Court have?
Some of 3068 Lowell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3068 Lowell Court currently offering any rent specials?
3068 Lowell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3068 Lowell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3068 Lowell Court is pet friendly.
Does 3068 Lowell Court offer parking?
Yes, 3068 Lowell Court offers parking.
Does 3068 Lowell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3068 Lowell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3068 Lowell Court have a pool?
No, 3068 Lowell Court does not have a pool.
Does 3068 Lowell Court have accessible units?
No, 3068 Lowell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3068 Lowell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3068 Lowell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3068 Lowell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3068 Lowell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
