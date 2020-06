Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the desirable community of Stillwater Crossings! Lovingly maintained & spacious! Single level living, offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal dining, Master Suite, living room with fireplace and large kitchen. Located close to Applewood Hills Golf Course & the walking path around Long Lake. This is a great area and will rent quickly. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1ST. Call us to schedule your private showing today! 651-491-8005