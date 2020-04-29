1114 Martha St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent immediately! This home has true Stillwater charm, and is located within biking/walking distance to Downtown. The kitchen has been updated beautifully with new appliances. Spacious laundry room and master suite conveniently located on the main floor. New windows, water heater, and furnace round out the updates to this beautiful home. Call to schedule a showing today at 651-491-8005.



Unfortunately due to COVID-19, we are limiting our in-person showings at this property. Please watch our virtual tour at: https://youtu.be/IwpdYZamK9I

and if you are still interested in the property please call us at 651-491-8005.