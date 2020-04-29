All apartments in Stillwater
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

1114 Martha St N

1114 Martha Street · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Martha Street, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent immediately! This home has true Stillwater charm, and is located within biking/walking distance to Downtown. The kitchen has been updated beautifully with new appliances. Spacious laundry room and master suite conveniently located on the main floor. New windows, water heater, and furnace round out the updates to this beautiful home. Call to schedule a showing today at 651-491-8005.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, we are limiting our in-person showings at this property. Please watch our virtual tour at: https://youtu.be/IwpdYZamK9I
and if you are still interested in the property please call us at 651-491-8005.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
