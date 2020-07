Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage media room fire pit package receiving

OPEN HOUSE EVENT: WED. 7/15 & THURS. 7/16 @ 10AM - 4PM! | YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. The newest apartments in St. Cloud are also the nicest. Move in, and move up to a spacious floor plan with high ceilings and irresistible amenities like walk-in closets, granite counter tops, and beautiful balconies. Discover the comfort and convenience of a well-designed, maintenance-free home overlooking the Mississippi River Valley. *The Bluffs at Liberty Glen participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.