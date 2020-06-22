All apartments in St. Cloud
5345 Sand Bunker St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:32 PM

5345 Sand Bunker St

5345 Sand Bunker Street · No Longer Available
Location

5345 Sand Bunker Street, St. Cloud, MN 56304

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Renters Warehouse is proud to present this beautiful two level home built in 2006. The home has a wonderful open floor plan, 4 nice sized bedrooms, master with private bath and walk in closet, 3 baths, completely finished on two levels. 2 fireplaces. Stainless steel appliances. Located across from Territory Golf Course & Coyote Moon! Large/private backyard. Nice size deck. Available July 1st! Pets negotiable (please refer to breed/size when inquiring on the home). 12 month lease. Tenant responsible for utilities. Lawn care and snow removal included in rent amount! Sauk Rapids school district. Apply today, wont last long! www.renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/ call/text Collin Frie @ 320/316/0773

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5345 Sand Bunker St have any available units?
5345 Sand Bunker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, MN.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 5345 Sand Bunker St have?
Some of 5345 Sand Bunker St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5345 Sand Bunker St currently offering any rent specials?
5345 Sand Bunker St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5345 Sand Bunker St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5345 Sand Bunker St is pet friendly.
Does 5345 Sand Bunker St offer parking?
No, 5345 Sand Bunker St does not offer parking.
Does 5345 Sand Bunker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5345 Sand Bunker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5345 Sand Bunker St have a pool?
Yes, 5345 Sand Bunker St has a pool.
Does 5345 Sand Bunker St have accessible units?
No, 5345 Sand Bunker St does not have accessible units.
Does 5345 Sand Bunker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5345 Sand Bunker St does not have units with dishwashers.
