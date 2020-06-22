5345 Sand Bunker St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Renters Warehouse is proud to present this beautiful two level home built in 2006. The home has a wonderful open floor plan, 4 nice sized bedrooms, master with private bath and walk in closet, 3 baths, completely finished on two levels. 2 fireplaces. Stainless steel appliances. Located across from Territory Golf Course & Coyote Moon! Large/private backyard. Nice size deck. Available July 1st! Pets negotiable (please refer to breed/size when inquiring on the home). 12 month lease. Tenant responsible for utilities. Lawn care and snow removal included in rent amount! Sauk Rapids school district. Apply today, wont last long! www.renterswarehouse.com/lease-application/ call/text Collin Frie @ 320/316/0773