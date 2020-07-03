All apartments in St. Anthony
Last updated December 24 2019 at 5:51 PM

4008 Foss Road

4008 Foss Road · No Longer Available
Location

4008 Foss Road, St. Anthony, MN 55421
St. Anthony

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse are happy to offer this new listing located in high demand St. Anthony! This great 1st floor condo is just minutes from excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, regional parks and several major thoroughfares Updated kitchen lighting, flooring and granite countertops. Nice new tile work in bathroom. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 753 sq ft. Walkout from living room to cute patio area. 1 stall garage included. Great opportunity for elderly/handicap - no stairs, grab bars in bathroom. Tenant only pays electric, all other utilities are included. Cat or small dog ok. Not approved for section 8. Hurry on this one, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Foss Road have any available units?
4008 Foss Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Anthony, MN.
What amenities does 4008 Foss Road have?
Some of 4008 Foss Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 Foss Road currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Foss Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Foss Road pet-friendly?
No, 4008 Foss Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Anthony.
Does 4008 Foss Road offer parking?
Yes, 4008 Foss Road offers parking.
Does 4008 Foss Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Foss Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Foss Road have a pool?
No, 4008 Foss Road does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Foss Road have accessible units?
Yes, 4008 Foss Road has accessible units.
Does 4008 Foss Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4008 Foss Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4008 Foss Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4008 Foss Road does not have units with air conditioning.

