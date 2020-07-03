4008 Foss Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible parking garage

Jenny and Linda at Renters Warehouse are happy to offer this new listing located in high demand St. Anthony! This great 1st floor condo is just minutes from excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, regional parks and several major thoroughfares Updated kitchen lighting, flooring and granite countertops. Nice new tile work in bathroom. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 753 sq ft. Walkout from living room to cute patio area. 1 stall garage included. Great opportunity for elderly/handicap - no stairs, grab bars in bathroom. Tenant only pays electric, all other utilities are included. Cat or small dog ok. Not approved for section 8. Hurry on this one, it won't last long!