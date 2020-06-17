3141 Stinson Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! **TO SET UP A SHOWING please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery.** Beautiful 4 bedroom PLUS den 2 bathroom rambler with large living room available in St Anthony that is close to everything! This is a wonderful side-by-side duplex that is nicely updated and plenty of natural light. There is a dining area that leads to the den that has a sliding glass door that leads out to the deck and big back yard. The kitchen is nicely updated with nice appliances, granite countertops to make every-day-life and entertaining fun and easy. There are 2 bedrooms plus the den on the main level as well as a full bathroom kitchen and dining room. The lower level has a 2 more bedrooms and room, a bathroom, laundry and lots of storage. Tenant pays for Electric, gas and trash. Tenant is responsible for lawn careand snow removal. Qualifications: 620 Score, clean background & rental history and 3x rent income No Sec 8