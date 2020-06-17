All apartments in St. Anthony
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

3141 Stinson Boulevard

3141 Northeast Stinson Boulevard · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3141 Northeast Stinson Boulevard, St. Anthony, MN 55418
St. Anthony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! **TO SET UP A SHOWING please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery.** Beautiful 4 bedroom PLUS den 2 bathroom rambler with large living room available in St Anthony that is close to everything! This is a wonderful side-by-side duplex that is nicely updated and plenty of natural light. There is a dining area that leads to the den that has a sliding glass door that leads out to the deck and big back yard. The kitchen is nicely updated with nice appliances, granite countertops to make every-day-life and entertaining fun and easy. There are 2 bedrooms plus the den on the main level as well as a full bathroom kitchen and dining room. The lower level has a 2 more bedrooms and room, a bathroom, laundry and lots of storage. Tenant pays for Electric, gas and trash. Tenant is responsible for lawn careand snow removal. Qualifications: 620 Score, clean background & rental history and 3x rent income No Sec 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 Stinson Boulevard have any available units?
3141 Stinson Boulevard has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3141 Stinson Boulevard have?
Some of 3141 Stinson Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 Stinson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Stinson Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Stinson Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3141 Stinson Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Anthony.
Does 3141 Stinson Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3141 Stinson Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3141 Stinson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 Stinson Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Stinson Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3141 Stinson Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3141 Stinson Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3141 Stinson Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Stinson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3141 Stinson Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3141 Stinson Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3141 Stinson Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
