Spring Lake Park, MN
8490 Monroe St NE
Last updated October 25 2019 at 9:07 PM

8490 Monroe St NE

8490 Monroe Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8490 Monroe Street Northeast, Spring Lake Park, MN 55432
Spring Lake Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 2 bed and 1 bath home located in Spring Lake Park is available now!! Home features 1550 sq ft, laundry, A/C and 2 car garage!! Pets to be considered with an additional nonrefundable deposit - $300/pet!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal (Rent: $1395) (Security Deposit: $1395) (Lease admin fee $100). Lease terms: 12 month lease. Application fee: $30 per adult, $5 per household member under the age of 18. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property is NOT set up for section 8. This is a self showing property, go to the property, enter code to gain access at your convenience. To get more information about this property go to TO APPLY: (NOTE: Be sure to put the property address for which you are applying) https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/goalminnnesota_/tenantApplication.action
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8490 Monroe St NE have any available units?
8490 Monroe St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Lake Park, MN.
Is 8490 Monroe St NE currently offering any rent specials?
8490 Monroe St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8490 Monroe St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8490 Monroe St NE is pet friendly.
Does 8490 Monroe St NE offer parking?
Yes, 8490 Monroe St NE offers parking.
Does 8490 Monroe St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8490 Monroe St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8490 Monroe St NE have a pool?
No, 8490 Monroe St NE does not have a pool.
Does 8490 Monroe St NE have accessible units?
No, 8490 Monroe St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8490 Monroe St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8490 Monroe St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8490 Monroe St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8490 Monroe St NE has units with air conditioning.

