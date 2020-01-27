All apartments in South St. Paul
340 5th Ave. S.

340 5th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

340 5th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN 55075
Riverside Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Home for Rent - 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bath
Fenced in Back Yard
Washer and Dryer
1 Car Detached Garage
Original Stained Glass Windows and Woodwork

Responsible people only need apply
Employment Verification required
Clean Eviction record required
1 month Security Deposit required
1 year lease required
No Smoking Allowed
Renters Insurance Required
Friendly Pets allowed upon approval, deposit required

Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal
Gas, Electric and Trash paid by tenant

Main Floor:
Living Room 12x12, Dining Room 13x12, Kitchen 13x12, Bedroom 12x9, Half bath off kitchen, Large 3 season front porch, Back porch entrance, mudroom

Upstairs:
Bedroom 14x10, Bedroom 11x9, Bedroom 13x9, Full Bathroom

Basement:
Full basement includes washer and dryer, Plenty of space for storage

Convenient Location! Near 52 and 494. Near Eagan, Woodbury, Mendota, Close to Bloomington, Cottage Grove Oakdale, St Paul. 15 minutes to Mall of America and Airport

(RLNE5453198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 5th Ave. S. have any available units?
340 5th Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 340 5th Ave. S. have?
Some of 340 5th Ave. S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 5th Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
340 5th Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 5th Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 5th Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 340 5th Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 340 5th Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 340 5th Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 5th Ave. S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 5th Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 340 5th Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 340 5th Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 340 5th Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 340 5th Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 5th Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 5th Ave. S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 5th Ave. S. does not have units with air conditioning.

