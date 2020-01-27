340 5th Ave. S.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Home for Rent - 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bath

Fenced in Back Yard

Washer and Dryer

1 Car Detached Garage

Original Stained Glass Windows and Woodwork



Responsible people only need apply

Employment Verification required

Clean Eviction record required

1 month Security Deposit required

1 year lease required

No Smoking Allowed

Renters Insurance Required

Friendly Pets allowed upon approval, deposit required



Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal

Gas, Electric and Trash paid by tenant



Main Floor:

Living Room 12x12, Dining Room 13x12, Kitchen 13x12, Bedroom 12x9, Half bath off kitchen, Large 3 season front porch, Back porch entrance, mudroom



Upstairs:

Bedroom 14x10, Bedroom 11x9, Bedroom 13x9, Full Bathroom



Basement:

Full basement includes washer and dryer, Plenty of space for storage



Convenient Location! Near 52 and 494. Near Eagan, Woodbury, Mendota, Close to Bloomington, Cottage Grove Oakdale, St Paul. 15 minutes to Mall of America and Airport



