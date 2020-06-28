Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2BD/2BA condo will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, new carpet, new kitchen and bathrooms, private access to Lake Owasso, community pool/fitness center, 1 car heated garage, balcony great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. You only pay for electric!!! Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery. 3421 Kent St #610 Shoreview MN 55126