Last updated September 4 2019 at 5:34 PM

3421 Kent St

3421 Kent Street · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Kent Street, Shoreview, MN 55126
Wabbasso Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2BD/2BA condo will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, new carpet, new kitchen and bathrooms, private access to Lake Owasso, community pool/fitness center, 1 car heated garage, balcony great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. You only pay for electric!!! Pet Policy: NO Pets. To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery. 3421 Kent St #610 Shoreview MN 55126

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Kent St have any available units?
3421 Kent St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 3421 Kent St have?
Some of 3421 Kent St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Kent St currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Kent St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Kent St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Kent St is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Kent St offer parking?
Yes, 3421 Kent St offers parking.
Does 3421 Kent St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Kent St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Kent St have a pool?
Yes, 3421 Kent St has a pool.
Does 3421 Kent St have accessible units?
No, 3421 Kent St does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Kent St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Kent St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Kent St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 Kent St does not have units with air conditioning.
