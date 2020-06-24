All apartments in Shoreview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 Wildflower Court

1905 Wildflower Court · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Wildflower Court, Shoreview, MN 55126
Rice Creek - Brookside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: fireplace, jacuzzi tub, central air, walk-in closet, washer & dryer, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1905 Wildflower Ct Shoreview MN 55126

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Wildflower Court have any available units?
1905 Wildflower Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 1905 Wildflower Court have?
Some of 1905 Wildflower Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Wildflower Court currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Wildflower Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Wildflower Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Wildflower Court is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Wildflower Court offer parking?
No, 1905 Wildflower Court does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Wildflower Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 Wildflower Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Wildflower Court have a pool?
No, 1905 Wildflower Court does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Wildflower Court have accessible units?
No, 1905 Wildflower Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Wildflower Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Wildflower Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Wildflower Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1905 Wildflower Court has units with air conditioning.
