Amenities
26385 120th St Available 08/01/20 Zimmerman 3 bedroom plus office, 2bathrooms $1599/mo* + utilities - 3bd PLUS OFFICE, 2 ba, Rambler style home with fully finished lower including two family room areas and the office
Recent updates include: energy efficient windows and new roof and updated furnace & stainless steel appliances
2car sized garage (single sized door) PLUS A SHED!
Ceramic tile, hardwood floors, updated appliances, nicely landscaped and beautifully wooded yard.
Located near 2 parks with playgrounds and hiking trails plus right down the road from Lake Fremont public access!
$1599/mo*, tenant pays utilities
$1648 deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum & monthly pet fee
*Advertised price assumes tenant pays utilities and basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, etc.
12+ month lease preferred, short term considered with rent premium
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking /vaping not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
OurAreaHomes
licensed in MN 40571395
763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.
(RLNE4982604)