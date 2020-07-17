Amenities

26385 120th St Available 08/01/20 Zimmerman 3 bedroom plus office, 2bathrooms $1599/mo* + utilities - 3bd PLUS OFFICE, 2 ba, Rambler style home with fully finished lower including two family room areas and the office

Recent updates include: energy efficient windows and new roof and updated furnace & stainless steel appliances

2car sized garage (single sized door) PLUS A SHED!

Ceramic tile, hardwood floors, updated appliances, nicely landscaped and beautifully wooded yard.

Located near 2 parks with playgrounds and hiking trails plus right down the road from Lake Fremont public access!

$1599/mo*, tenant pays utilities

$1648 deposit

POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum & monthly pet fee

*Advertised price assumes tenant pays utilities and basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, etc.

12+ month lease preferred, short term considered with rent premium

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking /vaping not permitted

Heather Dietrich Feigum

OurAreaHomes

licensed in MN 40571395

763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.



