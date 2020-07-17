All apartments in Sherburne County
Last updated July 17 2020

26385 120th St

26385 120th Street · (763) 200-1428
Location

26385 120th Street, Sherburne County, MN 55398

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26385 120th St · Avail. Aug 1

$1,599

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
internet access
26385 120th St Available 08/01/20 Zimmerman 3 bedroom plus office, 2bathrooms $1599/mo* + utilities - 3bd PLUS OFFICE, 2 ba, Rambler style home with fully finished lower including two family room areas and the office
Recent updates include: energy efficient windows and new roof and updated furnace & stainless steel appliances
2car sized garage (single sized door) PLUS A SHED!
Ceramic tile, hardwood floors, updated appliances, nicely landscaped and beautifully wooded yard.
Located near 2 parks with playgrounds and hiking trails plus right down the road from Lake Fremont public access!
$1599/mo*, tenant pays utilities
$1648 deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum & monthly pet fee
*Advertised price assumes tenant pays utilities and basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, etc.
12+ month lease preferred, short term considered with rent premium
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking /vaping not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
OurAreaHomes
licensed in MN 40571395
763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.

(RLNE4982604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26385 120th St have any available units?
26385 120th St has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26385 120th St have?
Some of 26385 120th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26385 120th St currently offering any rent specials?
26385 120th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26385 120th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 26385 120th St is pet friendly.
Does 26385 120th St offer parking?
Yes, 26385 120th St offers parking.
Does 26385 120th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26385 120th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26385 120th St have a pool?
No, 26385 120th St does not have a pool.
Does 26385 120th St have accessible units?
No, 26385 120th St does not have accessible units.
Does 26385 120th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 26385 120th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26385 120th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 26385 120th St does not have units with air conditioning.
