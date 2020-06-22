All apartments in Savage
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13361 Brunswick Ave S

13361 Brunswick Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

13361 Brunswick Avenue South, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Avaiable NOW!

Welcome home to this fabulous 3 BR/2 BA home available NOW in Savage! This home features an open concept floor plan, new carpet, fresh paint, beautiful flooring in the living room, updated baths and kitchen with new SS appliances! Other features of this home are the large deck overlooking a pretty pond and fenced in backyard for the pets! Just move right in, it's ready for you!

This home is conveniently located near Hwy 42 with all of the shopping, dining and entertainment you need within a minute's drive! Right down the street from Lifetime Fitness and the new Hyvee Grocery Store!

Prior Lake/Savage school district!

Bring your pets! Cats and Dogs under 20 Lbs accepted with additional deposit of $400 (Refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet.

Rental requirements:

Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidized housing
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available NOW
Two-car attached garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

