13361 Brunswick Ave S

Welcome home to this fabulous 3 BR/2 BA home available NOW in Savage! This home features an open concept floor plan, new carpet, fresh paint, beautiful flooring in the living room, updated baths and kitchen with new SS appliances! Other features of this home are the large deck overlooking a pretty pond and fenced in backyard for the pets! Just move right in, it's ready for you!



This home is conveniently located near Hwy 42 with all of the shopping, dining and entertainment you need within a minute's drive! Right down the street from Lifetime Fitness and the new Hyvee Grocery Store!



Prior Lake/Savage school district!



Bring your pets! Cats and Dogs under 20 Lbs accepted with additional deposit of $400 (Refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet.



Rental requirements:



Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidized housing

No smoking

Max 5 of occupants

Available NOW

Two-car attached garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478