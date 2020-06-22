13361 Brunswick Ave S

Amenities
Avaiable NOW!
Welcome home to this fabulous 3 BR/2 BA home available NOW in Savage! This home features an open concept floor plan, new carpet, fresh paint, beautiful flooring in the living room, updated baths and kitchen with new SS appliances! Other features of this home are the large deck overlooking a pretty pond and fenced in backyard for the pets! Just move right in, it's ready for you!
This home is conveniently located near Hwy 42 with all of the shopping, dining and entertainment you need within a minute's drive! Right down the street from Lifetime Fitness and the new Hyvee Grocery Store!
Prior Lake/Savage school district!
Bring your pets! Cats and Dogs under 20 Lbs accepted with additional deposit of $400 (Refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet.
Rental requirements:
Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidized housing
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available NOW
Two-car attached garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478