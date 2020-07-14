All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 PM

Rosedale Estates

2835 Rice St · (833) 745-1367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN 55113
South Owasso

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0628 · Avail. Sep 15

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0727 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0118 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0604 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 0114 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 0710 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosedale Estates.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
sauna
pool table
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers. When its time to relax, take advantage of the community room, fitness center, sauna, and pool! You'll love escaping to your own balcony or patio after a long day. Bring your cat or dog, and fall in love with everything Rosedale Estates has to offer!

Located in the heart of Roseville, you have the opportunity to experience all that the great community provides. Across the street, you can take advantage of food options such as Jimmy John's, Culver's, and the Donut Hut. Travel north or south on Rice Street to find a wide variety of shopping and additional services such as gyms, banks, pharmacies, and more! Acorn Park is just down the road, waiting for you to explore the green scenery, recreational trails, or enjoy the ballpark!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosedale Estates have any available units?
Rosedale Estates has 11 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rosedale Estates have?
Some of Rosedale Estates's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosedale Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Rosedale Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosedale Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosedale Estates is pet friendly.
Does Rosedale Estates offer parking?
Yes, Rosedale Estates offers parking.
Does Rosedale Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rosedale Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosedale Estates have a pool?
Yes, Rosedale Estates has a pool.
Does Rosedale Estates have accessible units?
No, Rosedale Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Rosedale Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosedale Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Rosedale Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rosedale Estates has units with air conditioning.
