Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool sauna pool table

The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers. When its time to relax, take advantage of the community room, fitness center, sauna, and pool! You'll love escaping to your own balcony or patio after a long day. Bring your cat or dog, and fall in love with everything Rosedale Estates has to offer!



Located in the heart of Roseville, you have the opportunity to experience all that the great community provides. Across the street, you can take advantage of food options such as Jimmy John's, Culver's, and the Donut Hut. Travel north or south on Rice Street to find a wide variety of shopping and additional services such as gyms, banks, pharmacies, and more! Acorn Park is just down the road, waiting for you to explore the green scenery, recreational trails, or enjoy the ballpark!