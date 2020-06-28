1725 Dellwood Ave 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

1725 Dellwood Ave Unit 203 - Property Id: 171366



Beautiful condo (1 of 12 units) in a quiet Roseville location, steps from bus line, and between both downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul.



Located within walking distance of U of M St. Paul campus and U of M bus line. Also, a short drive to U of M Main Campus, Hamline, Bethel, and Northwestern Universities.



Other Amenities:

- Recently updated large living room, kitchen, and bedrooms.

- One underground garage parking spot included, as well as, off street parking in adjacent lot.

- Large storage locker.

- Large deck looking over green space.

- Tenant pays only rent and cable/internet (if desired).

- Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171366p

No Pets Allowed



