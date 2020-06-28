All apartments in Roseville
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

1725 Dellwood Ave 203

1725 Dellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Dellwood Avenue, Roseville, MN 55113
Roselawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
1725 Dellwood Ave Unit 203 - Property Id: 171366

Beautiful condo (1 of 12 units) in a quiet Roseville location, steps from bus line, and between both downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Located within walking distance of U of M St. Paul campus and U of M bus line. Also, a short drive to U of M Main Campus, Hamline, Bethel, and Northwestern Universities.

Other Amenities:
- Recently updated large living room, kitchen, and bedrooms.
- One underground garage parking spot included, as well as, off street parking in adjacent lot.
- Large storage locker.
- Large deck looking over green space.
- Tenant pays only rent and cable/internet (if desired).
- Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171366p
Property Id 171366

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5268795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 have any available units?
1725 Dellwood Ave 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 have?
Some of 1725 Dellwood Ave 203's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Dellwood Ave 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 offers parking.
Does 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 have a pool?
No, 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 have accessible units?
No, 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Dellwood Ave 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
