Rosemount, MN
14875 Chrysler Ave W
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

14875 Chrysler Ave W

14875 Chrysler Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

14875 Chrysler Ave W, Rosemount, MN 55068

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14875 Chrysler Ave W Available 10/01/19 Rosemount Single Family Home, 1 Car Garage, Corner Lot with ParkView - This home will be available for an October 1st Move in.

Walking in the main door you will find the living room, kitchen and dining area. Off the dining area you will find a walk out to the deck and spacious back yard. The home is located on a corner lot across the street from the park.

Upstairs in the home you will find all three bedrooms and a Full Bath. Downstairs you have a large family room, utility room with laundry and there is a second bath.

As a tenant you would be responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow care.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE2118173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

