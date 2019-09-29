Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

14875 Chrysler Ave W Available 10/01/19 Rosemount Single Family Home, 1 Car Garage, Corner Lot with ParkView - This home will be available for an October 1st Move in.



Walking in the main door you will find the living room, kitchen and dining area. Off the dining area you will find a walk out to the deck and spacious back yard. The home is located on a corner lot across the street from the park.



Upstairs in the home you will find all three bedrooms and a Full Bath. Downstairs you have a large family room, utility room with laundry and there is a second bath.



As a tenant you would be responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow care.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE2118173)