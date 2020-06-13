Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

939 40th Street NW Available 07/17/20 Three Bedroom Townhome in NW Rochester MN Neighborhood - Three bedroom, two car garage, one full bathroom and two half bathrooms. Main floor of townhome has kitchen, dining room, living room, 1/2 bathroom, small deck area off of living room and two car garage. Upper level of townhome has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms and deck area above garage. Basement is unfinished and has washer/dryer hookups. Tenant responsible for all utilities except garbage is provided by the association. No pets, no smoking and one year lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4739077)