All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 939 40th Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
939 40th Street NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

939 40th Street NW

939 40th Street Northwest · (507) 282-2494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

939 40th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 939 40th Street NW · Avail. Jul 17

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
939 40th Street NW Available 07/17/20 Three Bedroom Townhome in NW Rochester MN Neighborhood - Three bedroom, two car garage, one full bathroom and two half bathrooms. Main floor of townhome has kitchen, dining room, living room, 1/2 bathroom, small deck area off of living room and two car garage. Upper level of townhome has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms and deck area above garage. Basement is unfinished and has washer/dryer hookups. Tenant responsible for all utilities except garbage is provided by the association. No pets, no smoking and one year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4739077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 40th Street NW have any available units?
939 40th Street NW has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 939 40th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
939 40th Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 40th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 939 40th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 939 40th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 939 40th Street NW does offer parking.
Does 939 40th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 40th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 40th Street NW have a pool?
No, 939 40th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 939 40th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 939 40th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 939 40th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 40th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 939 40th Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 939 40th Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 939 40th Street NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Olympik Village
402 31st St NE
Rochester, MN 55906
Winchester Apartments
3908 19th Ave NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Raymond
23 7th Avenue Southwest
Rochester, MN 55902
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S
Rochester, MN 55904
Furlow Apartments
512 4th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Red44
839 16th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with GarageRochester Apartments with Parking
Rochester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owatonna, MNAustin, MN
Cottage Grove, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity