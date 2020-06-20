Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4904 33rd Ave NW Available 07/01/20 End unit, 1 level living townhome! - Are you looking for low maintenance, one level living and a practical spacious floorplan? Look no further than this Meadowbrook townhome!



Over 1200 sq ft of one level living with 2 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with walk in closet and private bath with shower. 2nd bedroom also has its own walk-in closet!



Open great room with vaulted ceilings and a kitchen with tons of cabinet storage and a great pantry. Laundry conveniently located in the hall between the bedrooms. Oversize 2 car garage with tons of extra room.



Outside you'll enjoy your patio and the extra green space that this end-unit townhome has to offer.



Rent includes lawn & snow care, tenant pays all other utilities.



12+ month lease, 1 pet negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



