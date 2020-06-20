All apartments in Rochester
4904 33rd Ave NW

4904 33rd Avenue Northwest · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4904 33rd Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901
Lincolnshire - Arbor Glen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4904 33rd Ave NW · Avail. Jul 1

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4904 33rd Ave NW Available 07/01/20 End unit, 1 level living townhome! - Are you looking for low maintenance, one level living and a practical spacious floorplan? Look no further than this Meadowbrook townhome!

Over 1200 sq ft of one level living with 2 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with walk in closet and private bath with shower. 2nd bedroom also has its own walk-in closet!

Open great room with vaulted ceilings and a kitchen with tons of cabinet storage and a great pantry. Laundry conveniently located in the hall between the bedrooms. Oversize 2 car garage with tons of extra room.

Outside you'll enjoy your patio and the extra green space that this end-unit townhome has to offer.

Rent includes lawn & snow care, tenant pays all other utilities.

12+ month lease, 1 pet negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE3252913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 33rd Ave NW have any available units?
4904 33rd Ave NW has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 4904 33rd Ave NW have?
Some of 4904 33rd Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 33rd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
4904 33rd Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 33rd Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4904 33rd Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 4904 33rd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 4904 33rd Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 4904 33rd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 33rd Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 33rd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 4904 33rd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 4904 33rd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 4904 33rd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 33rd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4904 33rd Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
