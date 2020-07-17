All apartments in Rochester
4442 13th Ave NW
Last updated July 17 2020

4442 13th Ave NW

4442 13th Avenue Northwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

4442 13th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4442 13th Ave NW · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Split-entry twin home with updates throughout! - Move in and enjoy the rest of your summer on the composite deck overlooking the open space behind the property - no backyard neighbors! This split entry twin home features living area upstairs with gorgeous wood floors, tons of kitchen storage (plus a dishwasher!), and half bath. Downstairs you'll find the two bedrooms, laundry, and a full bathroom plus extra closet storage space.

There is off-street parking available in the driveway. Owner will be having the backyard of the property fully fenced very soon! Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal, and all utilities.

12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties at www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE5917287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 13th Ave NW have any available units?
4442 13th Ave NW has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 4442 13th Ave NW have?
Some of 4442 13th Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 13th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
4442 13th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 13th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4442 13th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 4442 13th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 4442 13th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 4442 13th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 13th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 13th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 4442 13th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 4442 13th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 4442 13th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 13th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4442 13th Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
