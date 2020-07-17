4442 13th Ave NW

Amenities

Split-entry twin home with updates throughout! - Move in and enjoy the rest of your summer on the composite deck overlooking the open space behind the property - no backyard neighbors! This split entry twin home features living area upstairs with gorgeous wood floors, tons of kitchen storage (plus a dishwasher!), and half bath. Downstairs you'll find the two bedrooms, laundry, and a full bathroom plus extra closet storage space.



There is off-street parking available in the driveway. Owner will be having the backyard of the property fully fenced very soon! Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal, and all utilities.



12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



