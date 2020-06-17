All apartments in Rochester
431 14th Avenue Southwest

Location

431 14th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902
Folwell

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available June 1st is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1920's 2-story home just a stone's throw from the St Mary's Hospital campus. Some of the homes many features are original woodwork, hardwood flooring and an updated fully equipped kitchen. Off street parking and single care garage included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. This is a non smoking, no pets allowed property. Security deposit of one months' rent required. Lease term is 12 months. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.
Video Tour - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvzC26HC7Xc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 14th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
431 14th Avenue Southwest has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 14th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 431 14th Avenue Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 14th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
431 14th Avenue Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 14th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 431 14th Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 431 14th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 431 14th Avenue Southwest does offer parking.
Does 431 14th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 14th Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 14th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 431 14th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 431 14th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 431 14th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 431 14th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 14th Avenue Southwest has units with dishwashers.
