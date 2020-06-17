431 14th Avenue Southwest

Amenities

Available June 1st is this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1920's 2-story home just a stone's throw from the St Mary's Hospital campus. Some of the homes many features are original woodwork, hardwood flooring and an updated fully equipped kitchen. Off street parking and single care garage included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. This is a non smoking, no pets allowed property. Security deposit of one months' rent required. Lease term is 12 months. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.

Video Tour - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvzC26HC7Xc