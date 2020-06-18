402 8TH AVENUE NW

Amenities

2 bedroom 1 bath house - 2 bedroom house with nice hardwood floors on the main level. with a nice kitchen, dinning room that has a sliding glass patio door to a deck at the back of the house and fenced in back yard. carpet flooring in upstairs bedrooms. there is an additional storage shed in the back yard, and a 1 car detached garage. walking / bike path goes right past the house with a nice view of the creek and wild life. Laundry hook-up's in basement, tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn mowing and landscaping care. snow removal. No smoking, small bread pets considered with an additional monthly fee.



(RLNE2281709)