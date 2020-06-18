All apartments in Rochester
Rochester, MN
402 8TH AVENUE NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

402 8TH AVENUE NW

402 8th Avenue Northwest
Rochester
Kutzky Park
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

402 8th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901
Kutzky Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath house - 2 bedroom house with nice hardwood floors on the main level. with a nice kitchen, dinning room that has a sliding glass patio door to a deck at the back of the house and fenced in back yard. carpet flooring in upstairs bedrooms. there is an additional storage shed in the back yard, and a 1 car detached garage. walking / bike path goes right past the house with a nice view of the creek and wild life. Laundry hook-up's in basement, tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn mowing and landscaping care. snow removal. No smoking, small bread pets considered with an additional monthly fee.

(RLNE2281709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 8TH AVENUE NW have any available units?
402 8TH AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, MN.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 8TH AVENUE NW have?
Some of 402 8TH AVENUE NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 8TH AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
402 8TH AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 8TH AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 8TH AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 402 8TH AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 402 8TH AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 402 8TH AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 8TH AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 8TH AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 402 8TH AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 402 8TH AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 402 8TH AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 402 8TH AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 8TH AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
