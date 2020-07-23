All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

3079 25th St NW D

3079 25th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3079 25th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit D Available 08/16/20 Town-home for rent in August - Property Id: 321359

The Brittany's Townhomes and Apartments located in NW Rochester Minnesota, has a three-bedroom townhome for rent. This beautiful end unit has three bedrooms and 1 ½ baths. Relax on your spacious patio as we take care of the yard work! We are located near Rochester's finest biking/hiking trails. What better way to enjoy the fall season? Our townhomes feature an attached two car garage, a gas fireplace and over 1600 square feet of living space. Monthly rent is $1405 and a 12-month lease is required. Currently, we are doing no 'face to face' interaction, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We can indeed take you on a video or 'facetime' walk through of a unit. Contact The Brittany's at 507-280-8859. The Brittany's is managed by Nancy Nelson, a licensed real estate broker in the State of Minnesota, with The Nelson Companies. Check us out on apartmentratings.com to see what people are saying about us! Information deemed reliable, not guaranteed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3079-25th-st-nw-rochester-mn-unit-d/321359
Property Id 321359

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5954761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3079 25th St NW D have any available units?
3079 25th St NW D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, MN.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 3079 25th St NW D have?
Some of 3079 25th St NW D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3079 25th St NW D currently offering any rent specials?
3079 25th St NW D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3079 25th St NW D pet-friendly?
No, 3079 25th St NW D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 3079 25th St NW D offer parking?
Yes, 3079 25th St NW D offers parking.
Does 3079 25th St NW D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3079 25th St NW D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3079 25th St NW D have a pool?
No, 3079 25th St NW D does not have a pool.
Does 3079 25th St NW D have accessible units?
No, 3079 25th St NW D does not have accessible units.
Does 3079 25th St NW D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3079 25th St NW D has units with dishwashers.
