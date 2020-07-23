3079 25th St NW D

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unit D Available 08/16/20 Town-home for rent in August - Property Id: 321359



The Brittany's Townhomes and Apartments located in NW Rochester Minnesota, has a three-bedroom townhome for rent. This beautiful end unit has three bedrooms and 1 ½ baths. Relax on your spacious patio as we take care of the yard work! We are located near Rochester's finest biking/hiking trails. What better way to enjoy the fall season? Our townhomes feature an attached two car garage, a gas fireplace and over 1600 square feet of living space. Monthly rent is $1405 and a 12-month lease is required. Currently, we are doing no 'face to face' interaction, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. We can indeed take you on a video or 'facetime' walk through of a unit. Contact The Brittany's at 507-280-8859. The Brittany's is managed by Nancy Nelson, a licensed real estate broker in the State of Minnesota, with The Nelson Companies. Check us out on apartmentratings.com to see what people are saying about us! Information deemed reliable, not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed



