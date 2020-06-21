All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

3065 Brittany Ln NW A

3065 Brittany Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3065 Brittany Lane Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit A Available 08/17/20 Exterior unit/ Townhome available in August - Property Id: 293986

The Brittany's Townhomes and Apartments located in NW Rochester will have a three bedroom townhome for rent in mid-August. This beautiful end unit has three bedrooms and 2 baths. Relax on your spacious patio as we take care of the yard work! We are located near Rochester's finest biking/hiking trails. What better way to enjoy your summer? Our townhomes features an attached two car garage, a gas fireplace and over 1600 square feet of living space. Monthly rent is $1475 and a 12 month lease is required. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are doing no 'face to face' interaction. We can indeed take you on a video or 'facetime' walk through of a unit. Our property's availability is extremely limited. Please contact The Brittany's for a private tour by phone or visit our website at www.thebrittanys.com. The Brittany's is managed by Nancy Nelson, a licensed real estate broker in the State of Minnesota, with The Nelson Companies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293986
Property Id 293986

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3065 Brittany Ln NW A have any available units?
3065 Brittany Ln NW A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, MN.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 3065 Brittany Ln NW A have?
Some of 3065 Brittany Ln NW A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3065 Brittany Ln NW A currently offering any rent specials?
3065 Brittany Ln NW A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3065 Brittany Ln NW A pet-friendly?
No, 3065 Brittany Ln NW A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 3065 Brittany Ln NW A offer parking?
Yes, 3065 Brittany Ln NW A does offer parking.
Does 3065 Brittany Ln NW A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3065 Brittany Ln NW A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3065 Brittany Ln NW A have a pool?
No, 3065 Brittany Ln NW A does not have a pool.
Does 3065 Brittany Ln NW A have accessible units?
No, 3065 Brittany Ln NW A does not have accessible units.
Does 3065 Brittany Ln NW A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3065 Brittany Ln NW A has units with dishwashers.
