3065 Brittany Ln NW A

The Brittany's Townhomes and Apartments located in NW Rochester will have a three bedroom townhome for rent in mid-August. This beautiful end unit has three bedrooms and 2 baths. Relax on your spacious patio as we take care of the yard work! We are located near Rochester's finest biking/hiking trails. What better way to enjoy your summer? Our townhomes features an attached two car garage, a gas fireplace and over 1600 square feet of living space. Monthly rent is $1475 and a 12 month lease is required. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are doing no 'face to face' interaction. We can indeed take you on a video or 'facetime' walk through of a unit. Our property's availability is extremely limited. Please contact The Brittany's for a private tour by phone or visit our website at www.thebrittanys.com. The Brittany's is managed by Nancy Nelson, a licensed real estate broker in the State of Minnesota, with The Nelson Companies.

No Pets Allowed



