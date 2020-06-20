All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 2897 Slate Ct NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
2897 Slate Ct NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2897 Slate Ct NW

2897 Slate Court Northwest · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2897 Slate Court Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2897 Slate Ct NW · Avail. Jul 1

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2897 Slate Ct NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Boulder Ridge townhome - Check out this beautiful Boulder Ridge townhome - located in a great area near bike trails and with super easy access to shopping, dining, and the highway!

Inside the main entry you'll find an open floorplan living room, dining area, and kitchen as well as half bath and access to the garage right from the kitchen.

The second floor has an amazing master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom and a large open den/office area. The full bath has a double vanity as well as extra storage in a linen closet. Laundry is conveniently located just outside the bedrooms on this level as well!

Garbage, water/sewer & lawn/snow care included in rent, tenant pays all other utilities.

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2897 Slate Ct NW have any available units?
2897 Slate Ct NW has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 2897 Slate Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
2897 Slate Ct NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2897 Slate Ct NW pet-friendly?
No, 2897 Slate Ct NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 2897 Slate Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 2897 Slate Ct NW does offer parking.
Does 2897 Slate Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2897 Slate Ct NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2897 Slate Ct NW have a pool?
No, 2897 Slate Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 2897 Slate Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 2897 Slate Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2897 Slate Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2897 Slate Ct NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2897 Slate Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2897 Slate Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2897 Slate Ct NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country View Apartments
2420 30th Ave NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Avalon Cove
3202 Avalon Cove Ln NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Cascade Shores Townhomes
222 Grandeville Rd SW
Rochester, MN 55902
French Creek Townhomes
2000 Chardonnay Lane Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
Furlow Apartments
512 4th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Woodridge Apartments
2804 2nd St SW
Rochester, MN 55902

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with GarageRochester Apartments with Parking
Rochester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owatonna, MNAustin, MN
Cottage Grove, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity