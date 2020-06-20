Amenities

garage walk in closets extra storage

Property Amenities parking garage

2897 Slate Ct NW Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Boulder Ridge townhome - Check out this beautiful Boulder Ridge townhome - located in a great area near bike trails and with super easy access to shopping, dining, and the highway!



Inside the main entry you'll find an open floorplan living room, dining area, and kitchen as well as half bath and access to the garage right from the kitchen.



The second floor has an amazing master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom and a large open den/office area. The full bath has a double vanity as well as extra storage in a linen closet. Laundry is conveniently located just outside the bedrooms on this level as well!



Garbage, water/sewer & lawn/snow care included in rent, tenant pays all other utilities.



12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.



No Pets Allowed



