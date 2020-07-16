Amenities

2833-A 19th Ave NW Available 08/01/20 2-story townhouse in peaceful setting - Enjoy your yard space without having to be the one maintaining it in this 2 story townhouse in the back of a quiet complex, with easy access to schools, shopping, and much more! With a huge open floorplan living room, dining area, and kitchen featuring upgraded flooring and appliances, including a dishwasher, you won't find yourself short on space or storage here. The main floor also features a half bath with your own private laundry. There are 2 spacious bedrooms on the second level, along with a full bath and huge linen closet.



This unit comes with 1 car detached garage, and there is plenty of parking in the complex lot as well. There's a nice patio just outside the dining room for you to enjoy warm summer evenings in your peaceful oasis.



Lawn & snow care + garbage provided, tenant responsible for all other utilities.



12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



