All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 2833-A 19th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
2833-A 19th Ave NW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2833-A 19th Ave NW

2833 19th Ave NW · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2833 19th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2833-A 19th Ave NW · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2833-A 19th Ave NW Available 08/01/20 2-story townhouse in peaceful setting - Enjoy your yard space without having to be the one maintaining it in this 2 story townhouse in the back of a quiet complex, with easy access to schools, shopping, and much more! With a huge open floorplan living room, dining area, and kitchen featuring upgraded flooring and appliances, including a dishwasher, you won't find yourself short on space or storage here. The main floor also features a half bath with your own private laundry. There are 2 spacious bedrooms on the second level, along with a full bath and huge linen closet.

This unit comes with 1 car detached garage, and there is plenty of parking in the complex lot as well. There's a nice patio just outside the dining room for you to enjoy warm summer evenings in your peaceful oasis.

Lawn & snow care + garbage provided, tenant responsible for all other utilities.

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4942957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833-A 19th Ave NW have any available units?
2833-A 19th Ave NW has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 2833-A 19th Ave NW have?
Some of 2833-A 19th Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833-A 19th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
2833-A 19th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833-A 19th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 2833-A 19th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 2833-A 19th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 2833-A 19th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 2833-A 19th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833-A 19th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833-A 19th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 2833-A 19th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 2833-A 19th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 2833-A 19th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2833-A 19th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2833-A 19th Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2833-A 19th Ave NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country View Apartments
2420 30th Ave NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Heritage Manor Apartments
2408 18 1/2 Ave NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW
Rochester, MN 55902
The Pines of Rochester
4820 Alpha Parkway Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
French Creek Townhomes
2000 Chardonnay Lane Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Zick Apartments
603 1st St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW
Rochester, MN 55902

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with BalconiesRochester Apartments with Garages
Rochester Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity