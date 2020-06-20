223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Available is this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit of a well maintained up/down duplex. Tenant responsible for electricity, cable and internet as you choose. Heat, water and garbage included in the rent. This is a non-smoking property and pet are approved on a case by case basis. Security deposit equal to one month's rent is required. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.

Up/Down Duplex