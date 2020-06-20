All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:20 AM

223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2

223 8th Avenue Southeast · (507) 322-1535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 8th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN 55904
East Side Pioneers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Available is this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit of a well maintained up/down duplex. Tenant responsible for electricity, cable and internet as you choose. Heat, water and garbage included in the rent. This is a non-smoking property and pet are approved on a case by case basis. Security deposit equal to one month's rent is required. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.
Up/Down Duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 have any available units?
223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 have?
Some of 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 offer parking?
No, 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 have a pool?
No, 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 have accessible units?
No, 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 8th Avenue Southeast - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
